Barcelona reach agreement in principle with Frenkie de Jong

As well as making signings, Barcelona are hoping to finalise crucial contract renewals during the summer transfer window. And the most important involves that of Frenkie de Jong, who is about to enter into the final 12 months of his existing deal.

In 2024, it had looked destined that de Jong’s future would be away from Barcelona, but after establishing himself as a regular starter during the second half of the 2024-25 season, things have now drastically changed to the point where it is now taken for granted that he will sign a new contract.

Frenkie de Jong close to finalising new Barcelona contract

In recent weeks, de Jong has publicly remarked that he intends to sign a new contract with Barcelona, and according to Sport, there is an agreement in principle between the two parties for the Dutch midfielder to sign on until 2029.

It is hoped that Barcelona will have everything sorted soon, but nothing will be finalised before de Jong officially breaks from his agent. And that point, everything will be signed, and the 28-year-old can look forward to remaining in Catalonia for at least another four years.

De Jong renewal will help Barcelona register new signings

De Jong has agreed a slight increase to the base salary of his current contract, but crucially, Barcelona will be able to restructure the funds that they owed to the player as per the wage deferrals from the COVID-19 pandemic. This will mean that a significant amount of salary space will be opened up, which would make it easier for Joan Garcia, who was already signed, and Nico Williams, who is expected to sign on next week, to be registered with La Liga.

It is a no-brainer for Barcelona to keep de Jong given the impact he made during the second half of last season. He was back to his best under Hansi Flick, and club officials will hope that continues going forward.