Atletico Madrid and Real Betis agree €9m deal for midfielder

Atletico Madrid have been busy this week, with three signings have been all-but finalised. They are now set to close the sale of Rodrigo Riquelme, whose 15-year association with the club is coming to an end.

Among those set to sign for Atleti in the coming weeks is Alex Baena, with a deal having been agreed with Villarreal. And his arrival would see Riquelme drop further down the pecking order for the left wing position, where he was already behind Samuel Lino and Conor Gallagher throughout last season.

As such, it has been determined that he will leave, and despite talk of him being involved in the deal for Baena, he is now set for Betis. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been agreed for the 25-year-old to join Los Verdiblancos, where he will replace Como-bound Jesus Rodriguez.

Atletico Madrid to retain 50% of Rodrigo Riquelme’s rights

Curiously, Atleti will retain 50% of Riquelme’s rights, with Matteo Moretto reporting that Betis will pay €8-9m for the other 50%. It means that there could be significant funds heading the way of Los Colchoneros in the future if the player impresses during his time in Andalusia.

The last 12 months have been difficult for Riquelme, who was out of favour at Atleti throughout the 2024-25 season. But the move to Betis will represent a fresh start, and he should see regular playing time – especially since Manuel Pellegrini’s side will also be involved in the Europa League.

Betis are building a strong squad for next season, and Riquelme may not be the only winger to arrive during the summer transfer window. There are plans in place for Antony to be re-signed from Manchester United, although that deal will be difficult due to the Premier League side’s asking price.