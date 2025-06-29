Atletico Madrid plan instant sale on returning loan star

15/08/2022 Saul Niguez of Atletico de Madrid looks on during the spanish league, La Liga Santander, football match played between Getafe CF and Atletico de Madrid at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium on August 15, 2022 in Getafe, Madrid, Spain. DEPORTES Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press

Atletico Madrid want to sell midfield star Saul Niguez immediately after he returns to the club this summer.

Los Rojiblancos opted to send the Spain international on a season-long loan for the 2024/25 campaign as he moved on to La Liga rivals Sevilla.

Despite setting out his objective to force his way back in at the Estadio Metropolitano – following a loan stint at Chelsea – Saul remained outside Diego Simeone’s plans in Madrid.

However, injuries and suspensions played a role in his lack of prominence in Andalucia, and his career continues to drift.

Sevilla opt against Saul transfer

Sevilla did have the option to retain Saul on a permanent transfer but they quickly indicated that was not in their plans back in April.

Atletico Madrid reportedly told the player and his representatives the situation remains unchanged back in Madrid and they want a quick sale.

Simeone was hopeful of convincing Sevilla to keep Saul, to effectively end his Atletico Madrid career as his contract in the capital ends in June 2026.

What next for Saul at Atletico Madrid?

His time at Sevilla had some bright sparks, appearing in 24 La Liga matches and two Copa del Rey games, with one goal and six assists in total.

Saul will rejoin the Atletico Madrid squad for preseason training when they return in mid-July but his future looks decided as per Diario AS.

Previous interest from the Saudi Pro League could be revived in the 30-year-old as he looks for a new challenge.

A possible spell in the Middle East would offer him a fresh start and his talent remains clear but a La Liga move looks unlikely.

Previous rumours of him joining another La Liga team have not developed with a lack of conviction over him being able to stay fully fit for an extended period of time.