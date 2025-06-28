Xabi Alonso’s start to life at Real Madrid has got off to a promising start, with two wins and a draw in this opening three matches at the Club World Cup. New signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold have settled in well, and soon, they will be joined by Franco Mastantuono.

Real Madrid announced Mastantuono’s arrival before the Club World Cup started, but as per FIFA rules, he is unable to join before his 18th birthday, which is in August. There is a lot of excitement for his arrival, and Alonso has spoken recently of his pleasure at a deal being done with River Plate.

Franco Mastantuono set for first team role upon arrival

Mastantuono has also spoken on the impact that Alonso made in convincing him of the move, and as part of these discussions, it has been revealed by Diario AS that the 17-year-old has been told that he will be a first team option upon his arrival.

Real Madrid understand that Mastantuono will need time to adapt to Spanish football, so there are chances that he will not play during the first couple of matchdays in the 2025-26 season. The plan is for him to be bedded in, but he will be an option early on in his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mastantuono will need time to adjust to Real Madrid

Alonso sees Mastantuono as someone that can make an immediate impact at Real Madrid, and given the level of performance he has shown whilst playing for River at the Club World Cup, it is understandable why. But as was the case with Arda Guler and Endrick upon their arrivals in 2023 and 2024 respectively, it will be important to stress patience with the 17-year-old, who will need time to be up to speed with his new teammates.