It is perhaps no surprise that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is targeting the La Liga market this summer, given that he has plenty of knowledge from his time with Atletico Madrid. He has been unsuccessful with pursuits for Joan Garcia and Nico Williams, but things could be different with Cristhian Mosquera.

It was reported earlier this week that Arsenal are eyeing a move for Mosquera to compete alongside William Saliba and Gabriel Maghalaes in central defence. The 21-year-old is certain to leave Valencia this summer due to his contract expiring in 2026, with Los Che keen to cash in now.

Valencia snub opening Arsenal offer for Cristhian Mosquera

But they will not sanction a move unless their valuation is met. And as reported by Radio MARCA (via CaughtOffside), Arsenal have failed to do this with their opening offer.

Arsenal made a bid worth less than €20m for Mosquera, but this has been swiftly rejected by Valencia. It has been reported in recent weeks that €25m could be enough for Los Che to sell, but regardless, the Premier League side will need to up their offer if they are to sign their leading centre-back target.

Mosquera has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal

It is reported that Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with Mosquera, who is very keen on moving to the Premier League for the next step in his career. Valencia are resigned to losing him, but his sale will generate funds that can be used to improve Carlos Corberan’s options across multiple areas.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get a deal done for Mosquera. They could face pressure from the likes of Liverpool, who have previously shown interest in the Spaniard and are in need of a new central defender due to Jarrel Quansah’s imminent move to Bayer Leverkusen, but for now, they are firm favourites to get this over the line.