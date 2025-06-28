Real Madrid star flies out to join Club World Cup squad

Real Madrid are gearing up for their FIFA Club World Cup last 16 showdown with Juventus in Miami on July 1.

Xabi Alonso’s side topped Group H with two wins and a draw from their first three games under his leadership.

The Basque coach is starting to put his mark on the squad. despite sticking with a largely unchanged starting XI, as Kylian Mbappe battles to return.

The France international missed all three group games due to illness but confidence is high that he will be ready to start against Juventus.

Alonso is expected to make a late call on Mbappe, but he also has another fresh face in his ranks, after Endrick Felipe landed in Miami.

Endrick Felipe joins Real Madrid squad in USA

Alonso named the teenager in his initial squad, despite the Brazilian being forced to remain in Madrid, due to a muscle injury.

The 18-year-old has been working with club physios back in the Spanish capital as he looks to get back to full power before the start of 2025/26 season.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, his month-long rehabilitation has now been completed, and Alonso gave the green light for him to join up with the squad out in Florida.

Can Endrick Felipe play in the Club World Cup?

As he was named in the squad before the June 10 FIFA deadline, Endrick Felipe is eligible to feature in the tournament, but he is unlikely to be risked.

The report claims Alonso wants to utilise the camp to test him within his current options to gain a clearer picture of where he fits into the wider plan.

Gonzalo Garcia has been the breakout star for Real Madrid so far in North America, with two goals from three games in Mbappe’s absence, but Endrick Felipe will have to wait for his chance to impress Alonso.