Real Betis eye fresh Premier League loan raid for 2025/26

Real Betis are set for a busy summer transfer window with Manuel Pellegrini plotting multiple moves in the coming weeks.

Despite losing out to Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League final, Pellegrini’s charges still secured European qualification for 2025/26, via their La Liga spot.

The Andalucians landed in fifth place in the Spanish top-flight and will compete in the Europa League in the months ahead.

Pellegrini has already secured a deal to make Natan’s loan move from Napoli into a permanent deal alongside ongoing talks with Manchester United over Antony.

Antony to Real Betis transfer latest

Antony impressed in six months on loan at the Estadio Benito Villamarin at the back end of 2024/25 and Pellegrini wants to bring him back.

However, the ongoing negotiations have not yet reached an agreement, despite Ruben Amorim’s determination to offload him.

Club sporting director Manu Fajardo offered an update on the situation (via Marca) during the presentation of Los Verdiblancos’ latest signing, goalkeeper Alvaro Valles.

“We all have to be aware that Antony is a very complex operation because of the level of the player, because of his most recent spell at Real Betis. It is not easy, but as long as he has not committed to another club, we are going to play our cards to try to sign him.”

Real Betis target second Premier League Brazilian

As per reports from the Daily Mail, Antony is not the only Brazil international being considered by Real Betis, with Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo also on Pellegrini’s radar.

Danilo struggled to get back into the Forest team last season, following a lengthy injury lay off, and Nuno Espirito Santo is willing to sell him.

Lyon were reportedly closing in on a £20m deal, but due to their ongoing financial issues, Pellegrini could swoop in with a late offer for the 24-year-old.