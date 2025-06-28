Nottingham Forest chase bargain La Liga defensive star

Premier League side Nottingham Forest could launch a summer transfer raid on La Liga to secure one of Mallorca’s key stars.

Forest secured a European qualification spot on the final day of the 2024/25 season as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side slotted into the UEFA Conference League.

The extra games and demand placed on the schedule means Santo is looking for reinforcements to his squad.

With Brazilian midfielder Danilo potentially moving on – amid interest from Lyon and Real Betis – the former Valencia boss is looking at the Spanish top-flight for options.

As per the latest update from El Chiringuito, Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo is on his radar.

Pablo Maffeo Mallorca contract, transfer latest

Maffeo has been a regular for Mallorca since his 2022 transfer move from VfB Stuttgart and he is under contract in Palma until 2027.

However, the financial lure of the Premier League is a strong factor for the 27-year-old, with no progress on a renewal at this stage.

The report claims Forest are ready to table a €6m offer for Maffeo to cover both full back positions in behind Neco Williams and Ola Aina next season.

Forest have reportedly already agreed personal terms with Maffeo and his agent with the final barrier to a deal focused on Mallorca accepting their bid.

€6m is slightly above what Mallorca value him at currently, but his value to the squad remains a clear factor in deciding whether or not to offload him to the City Ground this summer.

Pablo Maffeo to Mallorca: Key stats on La Liga star

Maffeo has developed a reputation as a tough tackling defender in La Liga and he is consistent in his role and rarely injured.

Across the last four seasons at Mallorca, he has appeared in 30 or more of Mallorca’s 38 league games on three occasions, as a key part of their backline.