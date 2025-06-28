In the last couple of months, there has been a lot of reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold swapping Liverpool for Real Madrid. The defender joined Los Blancos at the start of this month for a fee of €10m, and he has already played three times for his new club at the Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold, who has since revealed his reasoning behind making the move, has attracted strong criticism from Liverpool supporters, but the president of the Premier League champions has not joined in on this.

Liverpool president gives thoughts on Trent departure

Speaking to Liverpool Echo (via Diario AS), Tom Werner gave his thoughts on the matter, explaining that he does not hold the decision against Alexander-Arnold.

“We respect the fact that Trent wanted to move on. I recently told someone this story. I saw Trent on the final weekend of the season with Billy Hogan (Liverpool CEO) and I just wanted him to know personally that as a club, we are grateful to him for his contributions. He showed me a photo from when he was seven years old and he was in the quarry. I have a lot of affection for everything he has done. Now it’s time for him to move on and for us to look for his replacement.”

Werner also reacted to the fans’ frustrations with Alexander-Arnold choosing to run down his contract before joining Real Madrid.

“I understand the feelings of the Liverpool fans and their disappointment. We are disappointed too, but that is overshadowed by the wonderful memories I have of him. I will never forget that corner he took against Barcelona. It was a masterpiece. As a football fan, seeing his assists, his passes… No wonder Real Madrid are delighted!”

It has been a mixed start to life at Real Madrid for Alexander-Arnold, who has started a new chapter in his career. For €10m, it is certainly a very good piece of business for Los Blancos, who will hope that he continues his Liverpool form with them.