German legend calls out major Real Madrid issue facing Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso’s start to life at Real Madrid has gone pretty smoothly so far at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Alonso completed his return to the Spanish capital in May as he accepted a three-year contract to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

His immediate brief is to push Real Madrid as far as possible in the tournament on the back of no trophies in the regular 2024/25 season.

Two wins and a draw saw Real Madrid finish top of Group H to set up a last 16 showdown with Juventus on July 1.

Ahead of that game, Alonso is hopeful of having key striker Kylian Mbappe back fit, after the France international missed the full group stage due to illness.

Kylian Mbappe’s Club World Cup injury latest

Ahead Real Madrid’s final group match – a 3-0 win over RB Salzburg – Alonso confirmed he would not risk Mbappe against the Austrians.

The plan was to keep him fresh for Juventus and that is on track with Gonzalo Garcia expected to drop to the bench.

Klinsmann highlights Alonso’s ‘Mbappe problem’

Mbappe won the La Liga Golden Boot with 31 goals in league action and 43 overall but questions remain over how he fits with Vinicius Junior.

Under Ancelotti, Mbappe moved centrally with Vini Jr remaining in his favoured left-side role, and Alonso needs to find a way to unlock them as a duo.

Former Germany and USA boss Jurgen Klinsmann claimed that could define Alonso’s first season in charge.

“Teams with Messi are the only ones that can afford to defend with 10. Real Madrid are trying to get Mbappe and Vinicius to drop back to defend. Am I convinced Alonso will achieve it? No.” as per Marca.

“They are two personalities Xabi has to manage and I’m sure the team will manage to compensate for everything to get the best out of them. At PSG, it didn’t work out in those two years with Neymar, Mbappe and Messi.

“It will be hard for Xabi to get both of them to defend more.”