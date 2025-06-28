Manu Fajardo provides update on Real Betis pursuit of Antony deal

Antony has now returned to Manchester United following the expiry of his Real Betis loan deal, but he could be re-signed by the UEFA Conference League finalists. There will be efforts made to bring him back to Andalusia during this summer’s transfer window, which re-opens for business next week.

Betis are hopeful, but they are also realistic. And this has been made clear by sporting director Manu Fajardo, who spoke on Antony (via Marca) during the presentation of Los Verdiblancos’ latest signing, goalkeeper Alvaro Valles.

“We all have to be aware that Antony is a very complex operation because of the level of the player, because of his most recent spell at Betis. It is not easy, but as long as he has not committed to another club, we are going to play our cards to try to sign him.

“We will try to carry out different formulas without mortgaging the club. The sustainability of the club is the most important thing. We will try to be creative, as we have been on other occasions, so that Antony continues here. But we will do so with the economic rigor that we have had so far. The market is open, very dynamic and we are part of that game.”

Fajardo also reacts to reports that Antony is prioritising a return to Betis over other interested clubs.

“I’m not surprised. I take the opportunity to value the work that the club does as a whole. When a player arrives here and has such an immediate impact it is not a coincidence, it is the result of the work, sacrifice and seriousness of everyone on a daily basis. For Antony to perform and give his best version and for all the players who come to do so.”

It is likely to take a club-record fee for Betis to re-sign Antony, given that Man United have ruled out letting the Brazil international leave on another loan. But there could be chances for that money to be splashed out considering that funds are incoming for the sale of Johnny Cardoso to Atletico Madrid.