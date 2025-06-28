Barcelona need to raise funds in order to be able to register Joan Garcia and Nico Williams, and one candidate to be sold is Pablo Torre. The 22-year-old midfielder barely featured last season, and the arrival of the latter would see him drop further down the pecking order in Hansi Flick’s options.

As such, a departure is inevitable, and with his contract expiring in 2026, only a sale is being considered. At this stage, Mallorca are favourites to sign him, with talks between the two clubs said to be at an advanced stage.

And according to Matteo Moretto, there will be further negotiations between Barcelona and Mallorca over the next 24-48 hours, with all parties hoping for a positive outcome ahead of the summer transfer window re-opening on Tuesday.

Pablo Torre set for Mallorca move as four-year deal agreed

While it has been stressed that a deal is not yet done between Barcelona and Mallorca, things are looking good. Torre is reported to have agreed terms on a four-year contract at Son Moix, where he would hope to revitalise his career after a disappointing three years in Catalonia since his 2022 move from Racing Santander.

Barcelona invested €6m to sign Torre three years ago, but given his contract situation, they are likely to take a loss when selling him. But crucially, they will retain a sell-on clause and buy-back option if he were to move to Mallorca, which would be very favourable as it’d allow them to retain control over his future.

Torre impressed during his limited minutes last season, so if he does join Mallorca, he would be a fantastic addition to Jagoba Arrasate’s side, who narrowly missed out on qualifying for the UEFA Conference League during the 2024-25 La Liga campaign. He would be a valuable replacement for Robert Navarro, who was on loan from Real Sociedad last season and has since joined Athletic Club.