Marc-Andre Ter Stegen sets demands for Barcelona exit

Barcelona need to reduce their wage bill in order to be able to register new signings, such as Joan Garcia, who has already joined, and Nico Williams, who is expected to make the move from Athletic Club as early as next week. And one candidate that could depart to help with this is Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Due to the arrival of Garcia and the expected contract renewal of Wojciech Szczesny, Ter Stegen is expected to start next season as third-choice goalkeeper – despite being club captain. As such, he will have options to leave, and with the 2026 World Cup taking place next summer, he may wish to do so in order to ensure that he is Germany’s starter for the tournament.

Barcelona dealt blow in bid to offload Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

But at this stage, Ter Stegen is very reluctant to leave, and he is said to be very angry with how things have played out in regards to his situation at Barcelona. On top of this, he has already turned down an offer from AS Monaco. However, he would entertain the possibility of departing, but as per Sport, he would only do so if he were to receive the final three years of his salary in full.

It is clear that Barcelona will not find it easy to ensure a positive solution in this Ter Stegen saga. As one of the club’s highest-paid players, his exit would be massive in terms of helping their financial problems, and also ensuring that Garcia and Williams will be registered in time for the start of the 2025-26 season kicking off in August.

Barcelona are hoping that Ter Stegen’s eases his demands in the coming weeks, but given his anger about the situation, that could be more hope than expectation. For now, it remains to be seen how this plays out.