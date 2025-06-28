Barcelona star rejects Saudi Arabia offer as future decision emerges

Barcelona are expected to sanction several squad exits before the start of the 2025/26 season La Liga season in August.

The La Liga champions are not planning major incomings with a deal already agreed over a new No.1 following Joan Garcia’s arrival from rivals Espanyol.

Hansi Flick’s sole other objective is currently Athletic Club winger Nico Williams amid raging controversy over a renewed move to sign the Spain international.

However, with the club still working within a 1:1 transfer policy, Flick needs to sell players to keep the books balanced.

Defender Andreas Christensen had been tipped for an exit after injuries wrecked his role in Flick’s debut campaign in charge.

Andreas Christensen’s 2024/25 season in numbers

The Danish international spent almost the entirety of 2024/25 on the sidelines with an Achilles injury followed by a muscular issue.

He was finally eased back into the squad in May, and made two La Liga starts in the run-in, with the league title already assured.

Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez have emerged as Flick’s clear preference in central defence backed up by Ronald Araujo.

With all three expected to stay – despite Araujo having an exit clause in his contract – Christensen has emerged on the radar of several Saudi Pro League sides.

Christensen makes Saudi Pro League decision

Despite the eye-catching financial offers put forward from the Middle East, reports from Cadena SER claim the former Chelsea defender is not interested, and will reject all exit offers.

Juventus and AC Milan have also been linked with a move for the 29-year-old, but he is determined to stay in Catalonia, and see out the final year of his contract.

Christensen knows he will not be offered a renewal by Flick, but he is ready to play his part in 2025/26, as he is happy with life at Barcelona.

With his injury issues behind him, Flick could count on his experience, as a rotation option for Cubarsi and Martinez.