Barcelona star sets early preseason demand amid exit rumours

Barcelona could still make one huge player sale this summer to facilitate further transfer moves for Hansi Flick.

The Catalans are working within an improved financial situation in recent months but the 1:1 transfer policy remains in place for Flick.

The club hierarchy are pushing for any new purchases to be balanced against sales following a swoop for goal keeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

The ongoing push to bring in Nico Williams will need to be costed and defender Ronald Araujo is still uncertain over his place in Flick’s plans for the 2025/26 campaign.

Is Ronald Araujo leaving Barcelona?

Araujo seems to be almost constantly on the verge of leaving Barcelona with swirling rumours over a move to the Premier League or Serie A.

He signed a new contract until 2031 back in January, but in the first half of July, his release clause will drop to somewhere between €60m and €70m.

That has reignited rumours of an exit, if a suitable comes in, but Araujo’s first choice is to remain at Barcelona and fight to regain his starting spot.

Pau Cubarsi has emerged as first choice at the heart of Flick’s defence alongside the experienced figure of Inigo Martinez – but Araujo wants to change that.

Araujo’s preseason mission at Barcelona

Araujo’s best hope of edging back above Martinez is to stay fit, on the back of an injury disrupted few months for the Uruguay international, and his preseason plan is taking shape.

Following a return to Uruguay to get married, Araujo is already back in Barcelona – and as per Mundo Deportivo – he wants to start preseason next week.

Flick’s plan was to recall his players for camp on July 13, but Araujo is aiming for two extra weeks of hard work under the Barcelona coaching and medical staff, to get himself into peak condition ahead of the summer trip to Asia.