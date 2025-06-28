Barcelona deal blow to Manchester United with Marcus Rashford stance

Barcelona have been linked with signing Marcus Rashford this summer, with Manchester United prepare for the forward to leave again following his loan move to Aston Villa during the second half of last season.

On that occasion, Barcelona tried to sign Rashford, but a deal was not possible due to their well-documented financial problems. But they are prepared to reignite talks with Man United during the summer.

Barcelona want to sign Marcus Rashford this summer

As reported by Sport, Barcelona are willing to sign Rashford, but they will only attempt to do so if Pau Victor leaves – which is expected to happen. And furthermore, there would need to be significant salary space freed up in order for the La Liga champions to be able to cover his wages.

Barcelona are prioritising Nico Williams for the left wing position, and a deal for him to join from Athletic Club is expected to be finalised next week. Hansi Flick’s attacking options would be complete by this, but Victor’s departure would open the door for Rashford, who is only being considered as a loan signing.

A deal may not be pursued until August or September

Barcelona have already communicated this to Rashford’s representatives, who have also been informed that a deal may not be sought until the final days of the summer transfer window, which closes in September. And this has appeared to be accepted by the player, who intends to reject all other offers while the option of moving to Catalonia remains on the table.

Rashford’s desperation to join Barcelona has been underlined further by his intention to cut his wages in for the Catalans to be able to fit his salary into the cap established by La Liga. But for now, he will need to wait to find out whether his dream move can come to fruition.