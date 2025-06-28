Barcelona plan to finalise two new signings next week

Barcelona have been busy in the transfer market over the last few weeks, with the possibility of three signings being finalised by next week. Joan Garcia has already joined, and with a deal for Nico Williams expected to be done on the 1st or 2nd of July, that would be two in the door already. And joining them would also be Roony Bardghji.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Barcelona had agreed a deal with FC Kobenhavn to sign Bardghji. It is believed that a fee of €2-3m will be paid for the Swedish winger, whose contract in Denmark is due to expire in December.

Barcelona have schedule Roony Bardghi medical

Barcelona appear to have beaten FC Porto in the race to sign Bardghji, who will operate between the first team and Barca Atletic during his first few months in Catalonia. And according to Fabrizio Romano, a deal should be finalised next week upon the 19-year-old completing a medical.

Bardghji had been one of Europe’s most promising wingers as early as 2024, but an ACL tear has stunted his development. But Barcelona still believe in his potential, and they think it can be fulfilled in Catalonia under the stewardship of Hansi Flick.

Bardghji predominantly plays as a right winger, so he would be competing with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha for that spot when the time comes for him to be promoted to the first team. But there will be chances for him to impress depending on his form with Barca Atletic, who will be playing in the fourth tier of Spanish football next season.

Barcelona are expected to announce Bardghji’s arrival at some stage in July, but a deal will be complete next week. And given his expected role, he could make his debut during the club’s pre-season tour of Asia, which kicks off in mid-July.