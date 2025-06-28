Barcelona are expected to announce the signing of Nico Williams next week, with the club intending to pay his Athletic Club release clause. And with days to go until the saga comes to its end, the player has been targeted for the second time in as many weeks.

Last weekend, Williams’ face was erased from an Athletic mural that depicted him, brother Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain. The club reacted angrily to this action, and they promised to help restore the mural to its original form.

Nico Williams mural vandalised for second time in seven days

And in the last couple of days, it was restored by Carlos Lopez, who is the artist of the mural. But it has already been defaced again, as per Marca.

Image: The new mural of Nico Williams has been ruined again. pic.twitter.com/cWGO7WQCWF — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 28, 2025

Williams’ face was drawn over by spray paint, and it was accompanied by the words “rata de mierda”, meaning “rat of s***”.

Tensions have been extremely high between Athletic and Barcelona in recent years, and especially over the last 12 months due to the Catalans’ pursuit of Williams’ signature last summer. They failed on that occasion, but in 2025, it appears that they will finally get their hands on the Spain international.

However, Athletic are determined not to let that happen. Earlier this week, they made it clear that they intend to protest Barcelona’s signing of Williams, claiming that the La Liga champions are not in the 1:1 rule. This was echoed by Javier Tebas, the league’s president, but Joan Laporta bit back in this own statements on Friday.

Given the animosity between the clubs, it is perhaps unsurprising that supporters are especially unhappy with Williams looks to be joining Barcelona. And after last week’s message to the player, in which he was told that “respect had been lost” whether he stayed or went, a stronger point has been put across now that an exit appears inevitable.