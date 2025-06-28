Barcelona’s ongoing transfer pursuit of Athletic Club star Nico Williams continues to be hit by controversy from all sides.

The Catalan giants opted to renew their previous transfer interest in the highly-rated Spain international after failing to lure him away from Bilbao in 2024.

That public transfer pursuit fell spectacularly short, as Williams rejected the move, in what was viewed as win for his current side.

However, despite boasting one of the most potent attacks in Europe, Hansi Flick has pushed ahead with a fresh offer for the 22-year-old.

The nature of the interest has caused frustration in Bilbao with Athletic Club fans openly calling out Williams for considering the move.

Athletic Club fans trash Nico Williams over Barcelona move

A fan mural in the city dedicated to Nico and his older brother Inaki has been vandalised twice as supporters continue to show their annoyance over the protracted saga.

The club have remained firm in their position over the negotiations with Barcelona club president Joan Laporta confirming they will pay Williams’ full €58m release clause with Athletic Club unwilling to accept anything less at this stage.

The war of words has drawn in several key figures with La Liga president Javier Tebas adding his voice to the debate and former Athletic Club president Aitor Elizegi has called out Barcelona.

Aitor Elizegi slams Barcelona over Nico Williams offer

Elizegi served as Athletic Club chief from 2018 to 2022 before being succeeded by current incumbent Jon Uriarte.

The Bilbao native claimed Barcelona have let themselves down over the Williams race and claimed the club may not be right for the forward in the long run.

“Barca is a long way from the values ​​it once represented . If Nico leaves, he’s going to a club that isn’t admirable,” as per Diario AS.

“Barcelona is no longer unique. It’s quite far from what we all remember.”