Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has declared that he was happy with his side’s defensive work and pressing following their 3-0 victory over RB Salzburg in their final Club World Cup group game. Los Blancos have fixed a date with Juventus on Tuesday evening in the Round of 16.

The most notable shift in the match was Alonso’s use of a back three. He explained that he was content with how it played out.

“It’s always been in my head, the possibility to be flexible with the systems. I think the players already have sufficient football intelligence and culture to see what benefits it has, and what it can give us.”

“I think in the first half, we were very stable, we were mature, we had control of the game. We didn’t go too fast, we knew when to wait for the right moment. Bringing the ball out from the back in a 3-2 system, I think Toni [Rudiger] was able to push up. The intermediate spaces, Jude was able to supply Vinicius for the opening goal, we also had width. Having that flexibility is something I like, and we can use it when it is called for.”

Antonio Rudiger has no injury

After nearly two months out, Antonio Rudiger returned to the starting line-up. The German defender went down with 23 minutes to go and was withdrawn for Jacobo Ramon, but Alonso confirmed he was not injured.

“He had cramp. It was his first game after 15 minutes the other day, after two months. Rudiger has played a lot with three centre-backs, when he was at Chelsea. He is very used to doing it, and can do it no problem, we knew he would pick it up without much explanation.”

“I think the three centre-backs gives us richness. It gives us flexibility, with Arda and Fede, with Jude a bit further forward, they linked up well. We had good control in the first half. It gives us richness, and quality as a team, and the more we have, the more the players will benefit.”

Vinicius Junior’s player of the match performance

Although Vinicius Junior missed a good early chance, his quality defined the game, with an excellent solo goal. He then laid the ball on a plate for Fede Valverde, but Alonso was keen to focus on his work without the ball.

“Vinicius has had a great game. But I’m not just focusing on the goal and assist. Rather his defensive commitment, knowing when to drop and be more compact, that when the right centre-back was moving forward not to lose his position. I think we were compact in the first half, and then in attack, he has more freedom, coming from a deeper position, he has the chance to link up with Gonzalo [Garcia Torres], who tires the defenders out a lot. Jude [Bellingham] also benefitted from that.”

Meanwhile the Basque manager was not entertaining the idea that Kylian Mbappe would not slot straight back into the team.

“We need him back as soon as possible. We need him in the best shape possible, I don’t want to speak too soon, but we hope to have him back for Tuesday, but we need Kylian for sure.”

Content with defensive work-rate

Before the match, Alonso had commented on needing all of his players committed to their defensive efforts. He was asked if he was happy with what he had seen against RB Salzburg.

“Yes. And there’s a specific play in which that was illustrated. There was a corner in the second half, and the way everyone ran back, everyone sprinting back, to get behind the ball. That’s that feeling that we all have to defend, that we all have to be involved.”

“In the first half we were a bit higher, we won the ball back in the opposition half a lot. In the second half, a little lower, because we didn’t have has much ‘pausa’ on the ball.”

Los Blancos did much more defending in the second half, something that Alonso did not deliberately look for.

“It was more natural, than something we were looking for. It is true that in the first half we attacked a bit too quickly, we needed to put a few passes together, and we could have scored more goals. We needed to slow the game, to run less at that point in the game, but we didn’t intend to drop back behind the ball.”