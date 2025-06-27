Xabi Alonso receives mixed update on injured Real Madrid pair

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has been handed a mixed injury update on two key stars returning to his squad.

Los Blancos are on course for a run into the FIFA Club World Cup knockouts in the coming weeks but Alonso is keeping an eye on his wider plans.

As part of the flight to the USA, Alonso included several players at different stages of their recovery from injuries, including defensive duo David Alaba and Eder Militao.

Neither player has featured so far in North America, but reports from Marca claim Militao is on track to play against Juventus on July 1, but the update on Alaba is less positive.

Eder Militao’s Real Madrid return vs.. Juventus

Militao has been out of action since November, after suffering the second ACL tear of his Real Madrid career, but he is on course to rejoin the matchday squad.

The plan is to give him some minutes off the bench against the Serie A giants, depending on the flow of the game, with his rehabilitation continuing to impress.

Previous indications claimed Militao could play a role at the Club World Cup due to the Brazilian’s determination to force his way into Alonso’s plans this summer.

Alaba’s Real Madrid future in the balance after injury setback

The news on Alaba is less positive, with the Austrian hit by constant fitness issues in the last 12 months, and he could fly back to Madrid next week.

A calf injury looks to have ended his slim chances of featuring at the tournament with an expected absence of three weeks.

Alonso will opt for caution on the former Bayern Munich defender – who he still values as a squad member – and his focus will now be on getting fit for the 2025/26 season.

The 33-year-old is into the final year of his contract in Madrid, and the club still look to offload him, if he is unable to get back fit.