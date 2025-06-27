Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has not committed to keeping forward Gonzalo Garcia Torres in the squad, despite his impressive form at the Club World Cup. Alonso even compared him to legendary Real Madrid forward Raul Gonzalez, but said his future remains in the air.

After Garcia netted a second goal in three games against RB Salzburg, rounding off a 3-0 win, Alonso was full of praise for him.

“I knew a lot about him. Because I’ve been following him for a long time. So for me it’s not a surprise, he’s always reading the game, there’s a few things in which he reminds me of Raul, he’s a typical number nine. He’s always in a good position, working for the team. And when the players from Castilla get the chance, they fight for it, but we’re pushing him to keep improving.”

Gonzalo Garcia Torres could still leave this summer

However when asked whether Garcia was in his plans for next season, Alonso backed away from granting him a place in the senior squad.

“There’s still no decision with respect to next season. We’re focused on the Club World Cup with the players we have. Obviously the Club World Cup tells you things, but we’re yet to make decisions.”

Endrick Felipe is part of Alonso’s plans

However he was certain that Endrick Felipe would be there next year. Alonso told the press that he would be back in training before long too.

“I haven’t said anything. I’ve said we’re happy with Gonzalo. Endrick is recovering, and as with everyone else, we want him back as soon as possible. And now, soon he can come and join the group, train with the team. I’m relying on him, of course.”

Real Madrid plans for next season

To a certain degree, it is only natural that Alonso is quicker to back a forward that could cost as much as €60m, over an academy product with a handful of senior appearances. Real Madrid haad originally been looking to sell Garcia on this summer, but he is certainly proving his utility, with two goals and an assist in three games. On Wednesday, Garcia commented that his future would depend on Alonso and the club.