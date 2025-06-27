Vinicius Junior offers fresh Real Madrid contract update

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has reiterated his desire to stay at the club beyond his current contract in the Spanish capital.

The Brazil international remains consistently linked with a possible move to the Middle East despite his massive importance to Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso will be counting on him as a vital part of his Los Blancos project moving forward but a firm commitment on a contract extension remains unclear.

The financial muscle of the Saudi Pro League means they will remain on Vinicius’ trail in the coming months with renewal talks set to restart in July.

Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid contract update

His current deal in the Spanish capital runs until 2027, with Real Madrid pushing to extend that until 2030, but no firm progress has been made at this stage.

Saudi clubs are on alert over the situation, as Real Madrid seek to avoid him slipping into the final 12-18 months of his contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old offered a brief update on the talks and confirmed his first choice is to stay.

“I hope I can stay here for many years. I’ve always said it’s the club of my life. I’m very happy with the coach and the technical staff, I hope I can stay,” as per Mundo Deportivo.

“I have a two year contract until 2027. I want to stay for my entire career and make history with this team.”

Vini to Saudi in 2025: Can it happen?

Previous reports from Fichajes.net claimed Saudi state support would back an offer in excess of €250m.

That would break new transfer ground and give Real Madrid something to think about.

The club have always worked towards the idea of keeping their No.7, but the incredible sums being mentioned will give Florentino Perez a dilemma, if all parties fail to agree on his next career step this summer.