The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) are on the hunt for the next people to shape refereeing in the country, after Luis Medina Cantalejo and his Vice-Presidents were dismissed on Thursday. Two frontrunners for the position have emerged.

After consistent complaints from Real Madrid, amongst others, the RFEF have bowed to pressure and sacked the Head of the Referees Technical Comittee (CTA) Medina Cantalejo. Following him out the door were Antonio Rubinos Perez, and vice-presidents Vicente Lizondo Cortes, Bernardino Gonzalez Vazquez and Jose Luis Lesma Lopez, as the RFEF look to clean house. Since Cadena SER have outlined two frontrunners to take over from Medina Cantalejo, which will be announced on the second of July.

Yolanda Parga – wife of Real Madrid delegate

It is claimed that Yolanda Parga is one of the frontrunners for the position. Parga is currently in charge of women’s refereeing, and would be the first woman to take over the role. One of the key factors in her candidacy is that she has no ties to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira and his era, as a corruption probe into his dealings continues. That is said to be one of the main considerations but working against her is the fact she is married to Real Madrid’s matchday delegate Megia Davila, a former referee in his own right.

David Fernandez Borbalan – former La Liga referee

Her main competition is thought to be David Fernandez Borbalan, a former La Liga referee. However he did coincide with the Negreira era, a fact that for some is a red line not to be crossed. It is also noted that Javier Lozano is likely to be appointed CEO of the CTA, who has spent time in Football Sala, and even managed the Spain side. Fernandez is currently a Refereeing Expert, and teaches officiating.