Real Madrid star makes Kylian Mbappe return prediction

Xabi Alonso will make a late call on Kylian Mbappe ahead of Real Madrid’s FIFA Club World Cup clash with Juventus on July 1.

A 3-0 win over RB Salzburg secured top spot in Group H for Alonso as Los Blancos powered into the next stage, where Alonso is hoping to recall his No.9.

Mbappe has missed all three of Real Madrid’s group games in the USA due to illness but he is now back in full training with the camp.

Alonso opted against risking him against Salzburg, admitting he wanted to give the France international a little more time in his recovery.

Xabi Alonso offers Kylian Mbappe update

Alonso reiterated his message of patience over when Mbappe would be ready to come back in ahead of facing Juventus.

“I don’t want to be optimistic and get ahead of myself, but we need him, as he’s a top player, one of the best in the world. We hope he’s back soon.”

If there are no further setbacks, Mbappe is on course for his first appearance in the United States, which will see Gonzalo Garcia drop to the bench.

France teammate back Mbappe over Club World Cup role

Mbappe’s France teammate Aurelien Tchouameni has completed 90 minutes in all three of Real Madrid’s games so far in the tournament.

Alonso has praised his adaptability to positively drop back from a defensive midfield spot to help Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio in defence.

He is certain to keep his starting spot against the Serie A giants and the 25-year-old believes Mbappe can still have a major impact in the knockout rounds.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing Kylian back in the team again. He’s an incredible player for us. Gonzalo is playing very well, but we’ll see Kylian in the team for sure in the coming days,” as per Mundo Deportivo.