Real Madrid 3-0 RB Salzburg

Real Madrid have secured top spot in their Club World Cup group, following a win over RB Salzburg that was never in doubt, but was not comfortable either. They finish their group with seven points, following wins over Pachuca and Salzburg after an opening draw with Al-Hilal.

The game started off with a significant shift from Xabi Alonso, with Los Blancos starting with three at the back, consisting of Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni and Dean Huijsen. The early going saw Real Madrid pressing high, with varying degrees of effectiveness, but neither were Salzburg able to take advantage of the times they did get through it.

40' ⚽ GOAL — VINÍCIUS JR! A touch of class from the Brazilian as he puts Real Madrid in front. Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #SALRMA pic.twitter.com/lamciYVf2b — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 27, 2025

Vinicius Junior had their best chance of the first half, but put a clear one-on-one wide. However with five minutes to go, was released into space, and turned the defender inside out, before slotting with his left into the bottom right corner from the top of the box. When Los Blancos did win it back high up, they were in motion quickly, and after Vinicius was sent through a second time, he produced a brilliant Guti-esque assist for Fede Valverde to fire home on the stroke of half-time.

Salzburg force mistakes

The second half saw Real Madrid’s press become more selective, and Salzburg started to cause issues. A giveaway in his own half from Jude Bellingham allowed Adam Daghim one-on-one but he could not convert, and Salzburg should have scored when Daghim’s cutback was blazed over in the box.

45'+3'⚽ GOAL — VALVERDE! A stunning assist from Vinícius Jr. sets up the second for Real Madrid.

Silky, smooth, and clinical. Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #SALRMA pic.twitter.com/XodQ0uItng — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 27, 2025

If Real Madrid struggled at the back at times, at no point did the result look worrying. Physically, the game was taking its toll on Real Madrid’s midfield, but when Salzburg’s efforts to break them down failed to come to fruition, Los Blancos had ample space to run into. It was a misplaced pass looking to provide just that for Gonzalo Garcia Torres in the final six minutes, but his persistence saw him win the ball off the defender. In front of goal, Garcia was coolness personified with a lifted finish past the goalkeeper.

84' ⚽ GOLAZOOO — GONZALO GARCÍA! Real Madrid grab their third as the youngster gets on the scoresheet. Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/5P2gcN1rva — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 27, 2025

Juventus on the horizon

It was another positive game for Alonso, whose side showed progress towards what he wanted, within the context of some teething problems. It was also a first look at the back three, which proved effective, but felt more awkward than against Pachuca.. Rodrygo Goes did make it off the bench this time for the final 20 minutes, easing speculation over his future. The adjustment period is certainly still in progress though, and their next opponents will be their toughest test yet in all likelihood.

Real Madrid will be back in action in the Round of 16 at 21:00 CEST against Italian giants Juventus. That will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where Los Blancos have based themselves for the tournament.