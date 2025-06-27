Real Madrid cruised into the Round of 16 in the Club World Cup with a 3-0 victory over RB Salzburg in their final group game. It qualified them top of the group, and sets up a date with Juventus on Tuesday, following goals from Vinicius Junior, Fede Valverde and Gonzalo Garcia Torres.

Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois – 6.5

Despite Salzburg having a number of opportunities Courtois was only forced into action in earnest once, and got down well at his near post.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

Another mixed performance from Alexander Arnold. The England international has been workman-like in his first games for Real Madrid, and this followed that trend.

Antonio Rudiger – 6.5

A decent showing from the German defender on his first start in two months. Rudiger went off for the final 23 minutes, seemingly in some pain, but without looking serious. A couple of adventures upfield kept his match entertaining.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 4

Tchouameni had another of those games where he looks uncomfortable in defence. There was a bad giveaway, but more than anything he was late to two good opportunities for Salzburg, leaving his lack of last-man mentality in evidence.

Dean Huijsen – 7

Huijsen was again close to impeccable on the ball, and that was crucial for Xabi Alonso’s side throughout. Looked a little less comfortable when dragged out to the left side to defend, and was bypassed on a couple of occasions.

Fran Garcia – 6

A familiar story for Fran Garcia, who got forward well, and provided an outlet on the left side. He was intense in his pressing duties too, but Salzburg got joy down his side in the second half.

Arda Guler – 8

Another showing with some lovely details from Arda Guler. Aggressive without the ball, constantly looking for it when Los Blancos had possession, on multiple occasions he set his teammates into motion going forward. Right now, their best player with the ball at his feet alongside Huijsen. Tired before his substitution.

Fede Valverde – 7.5

It’s always hard to assess Valverde, because he is that much more noticeable by his absence. A lovely goal, in which his intensity without the ball was rewarded. Mr. Consistency for Los Blancos.

45'+3'⚽ GOAL — VALVERDE! A stunning assist from Vinícius Jr. sets up the second for Real Madrid.

Silky, smooth, and clinical. Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #SALRMA pic.twitter.com/XodQ0uItng — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 27, 2025

Jude Bellingham – 7.5

There were some rather eyebrow-raising mistakes, including one in which Real Madrid were lucky not to concede. He still looks a little less comfortable collecting the ball from the defence than his teammates. A goal-line clearance (was it going wide?) and a lovely pass to set Vinicius were symptomatic of generally positive contributions.

Vinicius Junior – 8.5

Vinicius missed a glaring chance early on, and still looks like he really has to convince himself to do all the defensive work, even if he is doing it. That said, two moments of pure brilliance, the first smooth run and finish like a 100m sprinter, and a delicious assist decided the game.

40' ⚽ GOAL — VINÍCIUS JR! A touch of class from the Brazilian as he puts Real Madrid in front. Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #SALRMA pic.twitter.com/lamciYVf2b — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 27, 2025

Gonzalo Garcia Torres – 7

His most discreet game yet, with less opportunities to associate with midfielders, Garcia found himself lost at times. However he did what was asked with him, and when the chance did fall, it was gobbled up with voracious appetite.

84' ⚽ GOLAZOOO — GONZALO GARCÍA! Real Madrid grab their third as the youngster gets on the scoresheet. Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/5P2gcN1rva — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 27, 2025

Substitutes

Luka Modric – 6

Less of an impact than you’d like on the ball, Modric was neat and tidy.

Rodrygo Goes – 6.5

Limited in what he could do with Los Blancos happy to counter, had one nice run and a loose finish. Looked lively without having a major impact.

Jacobo Ramon – 6

Little report on Jacobo Ramon, who did his job without standing out – which isn’t a bad thing for a defender.

Dani Ceballos – 6.5

Some nice touches to get Real Madrid out from the top of their box. Showed some of his rhythm.

Brahim Diaz – 6

Had too little time to make an impact.