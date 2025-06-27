Raphinha backs Barcelona’s Nico Williams transfer charge

Barcelona are closing in on a deal to bring Nico Williams to the club this summer from rivals Athletic Club.

The Catalan giants have renewed their interest in the Spain international after failing to lure him away from Bilbao in 2024.

That public transfer pursuit has been mirrored again, with tensions beginning to rise in the Basque Country, in disagreement over how the deal is being handled.

Premier League transfer interest in the 22-year-old has faded in recent weeks with Bayern Munich also reportedly dropping out of the race – to effectively leave Barcelona unopposed.

Nico Williams to Barcelona transfer latest

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has confirmed they will pay Williams’ €58m release clause with Athletic Club unwilling to accept anything less.

Delays over the final details continue to cause concern of a collapse from La Blaugrana as they aim for a structured offer.

Barcelona want the deal to be wrapped up before Hansi Flick’s side return for preseason training in mid-July, but Ernesto Valverde’s side will battle them all the way in negotiations.

Raphinha backs Barcelona move for Nico Williams

Some Barcelona fans are surprised at the revived interest links to Williams after a superb 2024/25 season from their front three of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

The latter currently plays in Williams’ favoured left-sided spot, and racked up a sensational 34 goals and 22 assists across all competitions, as Flick won a domestic treble in his debut campaign.

Raphinha is in the running for the 2025 Ballon d’Or later this year and the Brazil international is unfazed by competition from Williams.

“Any player who comes to the club to contribute is welcome. Anyone who comes with the mentality of working hard is good for the team,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“It’s no coincidence he’s [Nico Williams] being considered to join Barcelona. He’s a player of the highest quality.”