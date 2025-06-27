Marc-Andre ter Stegen rejects ‘first Barcelona exit option’

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has opted against an immediate transfer option to move on from Barcelona this summer.

La Blaugrana are open to letting the Germany international leave in the coming weeks amid major changes in Hansi Flick’s squad plans.

The club have secured a deal to bring in Joan Garcia from Espanyol with the new star in line to immediately take over as No.1.

Veteran Wojciech Szczesny is open to signing an extension until 2027, with the Polish stopper ready to accept a back up role, in behind the highly-rated Garcia.

Ter Stegen’s hefty salary is the main reason Barcelona want to move him on with the 33-year-old expected to split deputy duties with Szczesny if he stays on.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona exit latest

To secure an offload, Barcelona need to seal a tempting offer for Ter Stegen, with the Premier League rumoured to be an option.

Chelsea, Manchester United – and potentially Manchester City – are all on the hunt for a new goal keeper, but no offers have arrived from England at this stage.

Barcelona are open to accepting a reduced fee for the former Borussia Monchengladbach stopper as his salary is the main expense the club are looking to offload.

Ter Stegen rejects AS Monaco offer

As per reports from Marca, French side AS Monaco are the first club to make an offer, alongside a loan offer for Ansu Fati.

Monaco are confident of securing an agreement to bring in Fati – with a purchase option at the end of the 2025/26 season – but Ter Stegen has turned them down for now.

Despite the prospect of being No.1 for a team playing in the UEFA Champions League next season, Ter Stegen still wants to speak to Flick before making a call on what to do next, but a revived offer could be made if he is encouraged to leave Catalonia.