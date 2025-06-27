Barcelona President Joan Laporta has returned fire at Athletic Club, after the Basque side confirmed a meeting with La Liga to discuss their salary limit situation. Athletic Club are unhappy with Barcelona pursuing the signing of Nico Williams publicly for a second summer running, and have doubts about their ability to register him.

The 22-year-old has a €58m release clause, and in order to activate it, Barcelona would have to deposit the full amount to La Liga. The Blaugrana have little concern about being able to do so, and it has been mentioned that they could request a line of credit to do so, but the key matter is whether they would be able to register Williams if they paid his release clause.

Laporta responds to Athletic

On Thursday night, Athletic confirmed that they had held a meeting with La Liga, who had confirmed to them that Barcelona were not in the so-called 1:1 spending rule, and thus would struggle to register Williams. Asked about the matter, Laporta told Sport that they were simply pursuing a market opportunity.

“Everyone should do what they think they have to. We’re doing what Barca should do when it comes to taking advantage of the opportunities in the market and following what our director of football and our manager tell us. I have nothing more to say about Athletic; let them do what they have to do. I respect what they do, just as I hope I respect what we do.”

“What Barca does concerns Barca, and La Liga is aware that club accounts are subject to a significant level of confidentiality. We are complying with all of La Liga’s requirements and fair play to take advantage of market opportunities.”

More specifically on Williams, Laporta was asked whether Barcelona could pay Williams’ release clause next week.

“Barca is prepared to do what is necessary if a market opportunity requires paying a clause. Since we have nothing to hide, being investigated is no problem, but we do want everyone to be treated by the same standards you’re talking about. We don’t feel harmed or persecuted. We’re just doing our own thing.”

Barcelona keen to activate release clause before preseason

Barcelona do seem intent on ensuring that Williams does not have to return to training with Athletic, giving them a margin until the 16th of July. However Barcelona have internally set a limit of the sixth of July to activate Williams’ release clause. They are keen to have the deal go through during their next accounting year, although previous reports had stated that Barcelona would activate the clause this week.