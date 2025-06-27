A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides get busy this summer.

Almeria

With Sporting CP set to sell Viktor Gyokeres, the Portuguese side have identified Luis Suarez as their replacement. That is according to Record (via Diario AS).

Athletic Club

Athletic Club have extended the contract of Urko Izeta by two years until 2027. The 25-year-old had a successful season on loan at Mirandes, scoring 15 goals and giving three assists in 44 appearances.

🚨 Urko Izeta renueva con el Athletic hasta 2027. 🔴⚪️ Pasa a tener ficha de primer equipo. pic.twitter.com/ELtHG00cT8 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 26, 2025

Atletico Madrid

Earlier this month Atletico Madrid were heavily linked to Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade. However Florian Plettenberg says that an agreement on personal terms has been reached to take him to Bayern Munich. The German giants must now strike a deal with Stuttgart.

🚨🧨 EXCLUSIVE | FC Bayern and Nick #Woltemade have reached a full verbal agreement on a summer transfer! The 23 y/o versatile striker wants to join Bayern with immediate effect. Long-term contract until 2030 with salary terms already agreed in the last days. Bayern’s… pic.twitter.com/y3fRxkQnla — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 26, 2025

Los Colchoneros are close to tying up their move for Matteo Ruggeri though. Diario AS say the deal for the Atalanta left-back will cost them €18m plus €2m in variables.

Barcelona

Croatian veteran Ivan Perisic is poised to sign a new two-year deal with PSV Eindhoven, as per Fabrizio Romano. Barcelona had enquired about his availability, and manager Hansi Flick is a fan of his.

🚨❤️🤍 EXCL: Ivan Perisić, on the verge of signing new deal at PSV Eindhoven! The Croatian winger has accepted the conditions for new two-year deal, final small details to be clarified then sealed. Barça inquired about Perisić but their focus is on Nico. Perisić, set to stay. pic.twitter.com/MAR2HzgCVO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2025

Osasuna

Enzo Boyomo put in some impressive performances for Osasuna last season, and has been attracting some attention. Diario de Navarra (via Marca) say that Los Rojillo have turned down a €15m offer from Juventus for the Cameroon international.

Meanwhile Sporting Director Braulio Vazquez has confirmed that there have been enquiries for Ante Budimir, Lucas Torro, Sergio Herrera and Ruben Garcia, but told Diario AS that there was no more to it at this point. When it comes to right-back Jesus Areso, who is of interest to Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid, Braulio explained that he was likely to leave this summer, with a year left on his deal and no intention of renewing.

Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano are on the verge of signing Luiz Felipe on a free. The Brazilian centre-back has spent the last few months at Olympique Marseille, after leaving Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

Luiz Felipe al Rayo está al caer. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 24, 2025

Real Betis

Real Betis are set to lose Johnny Cardoso to Atletico Madrid, but are now looking at alternatives. Fabrizio Romano (via Diario AS) explains that Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup is one of the options they are considering.

Gianluca di Marzio references a report from El Chiringuito, who say that there is a verbal agreement between AC Milan and Real Betis for Emerson Royale. The Brazilian right-back would return on loan, but there some details of the deal to be completed.

🚨🔵 Como are closing in on deal to sign Jesús Rodriguez from Real Betis, almost done! Understand package will be worth €22.5m initial fee plus €6m add-ons. Final details to be sorted and then… here we go for the Spanish talent. ✅🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/fIz3Ye4hOM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2025

Despite links to Aston Villa and a supposed €35m asking price, Como are closing in on a deal for Jesus Rodriguez. The fee would be €22m plus €6m in variables for Betis’ breakout starlet.

Sevilla

Right-back Juanlu Sanchez has been heavily linked with an exit, and Napoli are one of the most interested sides. Sevilla have been demanding €20m, but Il Mattino, as quoted by Marca, say that a deal could be closed for around €18m, when the two clubs discuss the deal again this weekend.

Valencia

With negotiations underway with Arsenal for Cristhian Mosquera, Los Che are also dealing with interest in his defensive partner Cesar Tarrega. SER (via Diario AS) say that Valencia have turned down a €10m offer for the Spain under-21 international.

Villarreal

Villarreal left-back Sergi Cardona gave more assists than any other defender in La Liga last season, and AC Milan have identified him as a potential replacement for Theo Hernandez. Cardona has a €15m release clause, say El Chiringuito.

‼️🇮🇹 SERGI CARDONA, opción para el MILAN. 👉 Si Theo Hernández sale, el lateral groguet, con 15M de cláusula ahora mismo, es uno de los candidatos. ℹ️ Información @marcosbenito9. pic.twitter.com/d2fwIL5Gmw — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 25, 2025

On the other side of defence, veteran right-back Kiko Femenia has confirmed his exit at the end of his deal. The 33-year-old is close to a move to Getafe, as per Matteo Moretto.

Kiko Femenía muy cerca del Getafe. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 26, 2025

Going the other way, Footmercato say Villarreal have enquired about Stuttgart midfielder Lovro Majer. After several weeks of negotiation, the Yellow Submarine have closed a deal for Rafa Marin. The former Real Madrid central defender signs a loan deal with a €15m option to buy, and a 10% sell-on clause for Napoli, explains Romano.