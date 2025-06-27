Fabrizio Romano confirms Atletico Madrid decision on Andy Robertson

Atletico Madrid are planning a change of transfer direction in the coming days following an update from Liverpool.

Diego Simeone is rumoured to be looking at several transfer targets to bolster his squad following a disappointing FIFA Club World Cup campaign.

Atletico Madrid’s group stage exit in the USA has sharpened focus on what Simeone needs to do in the summer transfer market.

Left back has been highlighted as a key area to be improved with Andy Robertson emerging as Simeone’s rumoured No.1 option.

Atletico Madrid receive Andy Robertson transfer update

From the start of their interest in the Scotland international, Atletico Madrid outlined their stance of looking for a cut price deal, with the 31-year-old into the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Initial estimates claimed Liverpool would accept an offer in the region of £5m, as a cheaper option to Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne, but that was not accepted by Los Rojiblancos.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has since offered an update on the situation with a hint that patience has run out in Madrid as Robertson delays his call.

“We don’t expect Andy Robertson to go to Atletico Madrid anymore,” Romano stated on his YouTube channel.

“Robertson was a candidate, a strong candidate, for Atletico Madrid. They had concrete conversations, then the player was taking his time to decide his future, also out of respect for Liverpool, where he’s still loving the club, the fan base and all the people at the club.

“It’s important to say Atletico Madrid, as I told you several times, wanted to pay a very small transfer fee or a free transfer for Robertson from Liverpool, so that was not possible.”

Robertson’s apparent desire to stay on Merseyside has enabled Simeone to explore other options on the left side of his defence with a possible bid incoming for Atalanta’s Matteo Ruggeri next month.