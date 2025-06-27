Barcelona dealt major blow to hopes of Camp Nou return

Barcelona have been dealt a major blow when it comes to their hopes of returning to Camp Nou as soon as possible. The Blaugrana will not play a Liga game until September after reaching an agrement with La Liga, but they may not get a test run.

The Joan Gamper Trophy, the season’s traditional curtain-raiser for Barcelona, is due to take place on the 10th this August. Barcelona are hosting Como in the clash, who are managed by Cesc Fabregas. Barcelona had confirmed publicly that would be returning for that game, and that they would be able to host a crowd of 60,000.

Barcelona Council angry with club statements

Barcelona City Council have not reacted well to this, say Diario AS. They are yet to grant Barcelona the relevant safety permits, and consider the idea that Barcelona might have them in time as ‘premature’. Given a rushed or incorrect safety assessment could result in a lawsuit, the Council will not rush through the process.

Reduced capacity to begin with

The Blaugrana had been hoping to get 60,000 fans through the gates for their clash with Como, but if they are to get the permits through in time, then it will not be for such a large amount. The capacity would be further reduced, although it does not clear what the number would be.

In addition, they feel Barcelona’s public statements about going back to Camp Nou for the Gamper trophy are a way of putting pressure on the Council. One of the words used is ‘stupefaction’.

Barcelona start away from home

Barcelona have reportedly agreed to play all of their La Liga games away from home until September. That should give them extra time to resolve matters, but they would no doubt rather a test run before a competitive match. Each matchday without Camp Nou, Barcelona are missing out on valuable income from matchday revenue.