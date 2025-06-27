Atletico Madrid ‘warned off’ signing key defensive target

Diego Simeone is ready to launch a summer squad rebuild following Atletico Madrid’s FIFA Club World Cup exit.

Los Rojiblancos were dumped out in the group stages following a poor showing in the USA earlier this month.

Simeone’s charges will now head away on their summer breaks but the Argentinian coach is already planning for next season.

Defence is rumoured to be a key area of focus for Simeone despite completing a permanent deal for France international Clement Lenglet from Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid have been linked with several targets but interest in Bayer Leverkusen centre back Piero Hincapie has been rejected by the German club at this stage.

Premier League side fire Atletico Madrid transfer warning

Simeone remains keen on a move for Tottenham defender Cristian Romero after admitting he is a big fan of his fellow countryman.

Spurs’ victory in the UEFA Europa League final has given the club a back door route into the Champions League next season and bolstered their finances in the process.

The pressure to sell Romero is now reduced and new boss Thomas Frank is keen to retain Romero alongside Micky van de Ven as his first choice centre back pairing as part of his bold plans for the squad.

Tottenham set Romero asking price to Atletico Madrid

As per the latest update from the Daily Telegraph, Tottenham will not be ‘bullied’ into accepting any offers that fall below their current transfer valuation of the 27-year-old.

Frank and the Spurs hierarchy will push for a minimum of £60m and they will only accept if Romero indicates his desire to leave North London for Madrid in July.

The Premier League side could also have an extra incentive to retain Romero, with doubts growing over captain Son Heung-min staying beyond the summer, and they could offer the former Atalanta defender the armband for the 2025/26 campaign.