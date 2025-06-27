Arsenal eye Premier League alternative after Rodrygo price update

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could end his transfer link with Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes in the coming days.

The Gunners are working across multiple transfer deals as Arteta aims for another Premier League title challenge in 2025/26.

Arteta is on course to wrap up a move for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi at the start of July.

The Basque playmaker will land after a long-running transfer saga but previous target Nico Williams looks set to join Barcelona or stay at Athletic Club.

A new face in attack is a crucial objective for Arteta, but the club will not sanction what is viewed as an ‘excessive offer’ for Rodrygo – with Real Madrid reportedly quoting around £77m for the Brazil international.

Why Arsenal want Rodrygo?

Arteta is open minded on the type of attacker he can bring into the Emirates Stadium with Bukayo Saka the only nailed on starter in his current front line.

Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko are both on the Gunners shortlist, but talks have not progressed at this stage, and Arteta had been keeping Rodrygo on his radar.

However, the club hierarchy are reportedly not willing to go over £70m for Real Madrid’s No.11, and that could force Arteta to look elsewhere next month.

Arsenal line up Rodrygo Plan B

As per reports from Football London, Arsenal could now make a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, who was released by the club as youngster.

The England international has a £68m release clause in his contract at the FA Cup winners and Arsenal are confident they can bring that down to £60-65m as part of ongoing negotiations.

Eze is rumoured to be ready to leave Selhurst Park to challenge himself at a UEFA Champions League club and he offers more positional flexibility than Rodrygo as a midfielder and in attack.