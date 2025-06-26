Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has smoothed over the decision not to use Rodrygo Goes in their second game at the Club World Cup. With plenty of speculation around his future already, the decision only fuelled speculation that he could be on his way out of the club this summer.

The 24-year-old did not feature for the final month of Real Madrid’s domestic campaign, and with Alonso set to use a 4-3-3 or 3-5-2 shape, the fear is that Rodrygo does not have a natural place in the line-up. In his preferred role, Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz and Victor Munoz were all used ahead of him against Pachuca. Yet Alonso declared he still considered important.

“He looks good to me, enthusiastic. The other day was a technical decision. He remains important and we will need him in the Club World Cup. He is a special player and he will have a significant role.”

Asked whether with the arrival of Franco Mastantuono, Rodrygo and Brahim, someone could be sold this summer.

“I’m very happy with everyone, and I’m counting on everyone. It’s a very demanding season; we’ll have 50 or 60 games. We need a squad with healthy competition. I’m happy.”

Positional changes in midfield

Against Pachuca, Fede Valverde was played as the deepest-lying midfielder, and Alonso was asked whether that was a symbolic of a more permanent shift.

“I have some ideas, but he’s very versatile. He can play in many positions. He can play close to the wing, and in others. We have a lot of flexibility with him.”

Meanwhile Jude Bellingham has also been playing deeper than he did under Carlo Ancelotti.

“He’ll be key. I love what he does in midfield, how he’s involved in every play, and he has tremendous quality. We saw that against Pachuca. We try to stay close to him; he’s very ambitious, a player who always wants to improve, to keep growing. We’re eager to continue watching him grow and improve.”

Alonso was also questioned on the work-rate of Vinicius Junior defensively, and whether it was something he needed to improve.

“What I’m clear about is that we all have to defend. All eleven on the pitch. We have to know how we want to press. Without that, it will be very difficult. Vini, Jude, Fede, Kylian, the defence… The more compact we are, the better the distances we’ll have. We have to improve our distances, and we’re working on it. Vini, too.”

Process of adaptation at Real Madrid

There was also plenty of focus on the lack of time that Alonso has had to prepare, and how he has tackled that issue.

“It’s a very complex process. In different phases, you have to know what to prioritise. It’s not always possible to cover everything, but I try to keep the most important things in mind. At the beginning, we’ll play it one way, and later it will become more fluid.”

“The most important thing is the predisposition. And I can see it. The players want to adapt to this new era, we’re talking about things. And they’re top class. It’s easy with them; even explaining it on paper, they get it quickly. There’s work to do every day, and it’s important that the concepts stick in their blood.”