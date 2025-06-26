Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has dismissed comments made by Barcelona President Joan Laporta. The Blaugrana chief had characterised Los Blancos as ‘close to power’, and Alonso’s response will no doubt have brought a smile to many Madridistas.

Alonso was speaking to the press ahead of their clash with RB Salzburg in the Club World Cup, while just hours earlier, Laporta had spoken at a club event. Laporta’s efforts to highlight what in his eyes is the difference between the Clasico duo seemed to find little footing with Alonso.

What did Joan Laporta say about Real Madrid?

In many senses, Laporta was preaching to the choir at his club event. He told MD that Barcelona tend to rely more on their academy than signings, which speaks to the identity of both.

“Madrid has a feeling of power, and we have a feeling of freedom, of identity. They’re more into signing players, and we have more players from La Masia.”

Xabi Alonso’s response

Hours later across the Atlantic Ocean, Alonso sat down to face the media in Philadelphia ahead of their final group game in the Club World Cup.

“I imagine the context, and I don’t want to get into that, but we have a sense of democracy [at Real Madrid], of freedom as well, and, I imagine they have some notion of being close to power too. It goes both ways,” Alonso explained.

He would also confirm that Real Madrid were keen to wait until Kylian Mbappe was in better shape before calling on him. Alonso went on later in his press conference to explain what Real Madrid means on a global stage, calling on his time as a player.

“It’s the most prestigious team in the world. Its history speaks for itself, wherever you go. And this is what makes Madrid great. And these are factors that help Madrid achieve more, helps push the club forward. It’s a privilege and an honour to be part of this club. I will try to achieve our goals and enhance our legend.”