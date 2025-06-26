After their opening day draw with Al-Hilal, it looked as if Real Madrid’s group at the Club World Cup could get a lot more complicated. Yet Xabi Alonso’s side go into their final clash with RB Salzburg at 03:00 CEST knowing that a win or a score draw guarantees top spot in the group.

Beyond that, Los Blancos will likely be facing one of Juventus or Manchester City in the Round of 16, but Alonso said before the match that he was not thinking about the knockouts just yet. He also explained that Rodrygo Goes was left out against Pachuca due to a technical decision, and it seems that will be the case again.

Predicted Line-Ups for Real Madrid-RB Salzburg

The main team news for Real Madrid ahead of the match is that Kylian Mbappe has not recovered in time from his gastroentiritis in order to play, and has been left out of the squad. He joins a still lengthy injury list for Alonso, who is still improvising with a half-fit squad, given the absences of Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, Endrick Felipe and Eduardo Camavinga.

As per Diario AS, Gonzalo Garcia Torres is in line to start for a third game in a row through the middle. The big factor to consider is the absence of Raul Asencio through suspension, and Antonio Rudiger is backed to return to the starting line-up after six weeks out. That is the only expected change from the side that started against Pachuca and won 3-1.

How to Stream Real Madrid-RB Salzburg

The best place to watch the game is on DAZN. They will be streaming the entire tournament live and free, and you can catch every game on their channel. To watch the game on mobile devices, you can also download the app to catch the clash, as is the case for all Club World Cup games. You can use a VPN service to ensure you can watch the game, if DAZN is not available in your area.