Real Madrid man will reject transfer offers – Sources

The face of Andriy Lunin during Real Madrid’s 2024 Champions League celebrations painted a picture, as he looked melancholy having missed out on the chance to play the final himself, following an excellent season. Last summer, it was thought that he was open to an exit, but it appears that he is no longer thinking about it.

Despite signing a contract renewal until 2030 last summer, it was made public that Lunin was still open to an exit, and Los Blancos would consider offers in excess of €20m. Manchester United have been linked to Lunin, while Real Oviedo are interested in a loan move.

Lunin will reject exit offers

However sources have informed Football España that Lunin is no longer considering an exit. The 26-year-old has established a strong bond with the club, and Los Blancos trust him should Thibaut Courtois be injured at any point. His stature at the club has grown, and there is talk internally that Lunin could be trusted throughout the Copa del Rey next season – Carlo Ancelotti opted to play Courtois in the final against Barcelona.

Galatasaray and Aston Villa made serious approaches

If Lunin were to move, it would be for a starting role. Paris Saint-Germain were interested in Lunin as a back-up while Manchester City and Manchester United also surveyed Lunin as an option. However the most serious exit options were Aston Villa and Galatasaray. The former were looking at Lunin as replacement for Emiliano Martinez, ahead of a possible exit. Similarly, Galatasaray are on the hunt for the successor to Fernando Muslera, after he returned back to Argentina, the country of his birth. Part of Lunin’s decision was that he did not see a convincing offer that would persuade him to leave the club.

Could Lunin eventually succeed Courtois?

There is a question over the goalkeeping position at Real Madrid. Courtois missed most of the previous season with a serious knee injury, and was also absent for a further 12 games this season due to fitness issues. At 33, Los Blancos appear to have decided that they will hand him a new deal, confirming their faith in him. However Lunin will be aware that the goalkeeping position at the Santiago Bernabeu will be up for dispute in the coming two or three years.