Real Madrid forward on future – ‘It will depend on the club and the manager’

Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia Torres has arguably been the story of the Club World Cup for Los Blancos. Last season he equalled the record number of goals in a season for Real Madrid Castilla (25), and he has hit the ground running in the first team under Xabi Alonso.

The Basque manager elected to start Garcia in their opening game against Al-Hilal, in which he scored. In his second game there were plenty of nice touches on show too, and he assisted Arda Guler’s goal against Pachuca. There has been some suggestion that he is convincing Alonso that he can be part of the first team next season. Real Madrid’s original plan had been to cash n Garcia this summer.

Garcia not thinking about Real Madrid future

Speaking ahead of their final group game with RB Salzburg, Garcia told Diario AS that he was not thinking about his future currently. He did make it clear he was keen to stay though.

“No, not at all. It’s not the time. Whether I stay or not will depend on the club, the manager. It’s for the future (laughs).”

“I’ve been here for a long time. It’s a dream. The goal and desire is to be part of the first team.”

Real Madrid are supposedly considering a move for a quintessential number nine, after feeling the absence of Joselu Mato this season.

“It’s a compliment to be compared to him. Playing his role? I don’t know. It’s down to what the manager sees in terms of what I’m capable of and what I can contribute.”

Adaptation under Xabi Alonso

As one of the players to most benefit from Alonso’s arrival so far, it was no surprise that he spoke positive about the Basque’s impact.

“Yes, I’ve seen him in this shirt. He instills his values ​​and his best to achieve the maximum number of victories. We haven’t been together long, but he’s tried to instill his best to approach this competition in the best possible way.”