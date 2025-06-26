Manchester United and Marcus Rashford are headed for divorce, and it is the terms of that separation that are to be decided. The Red Devils are keen to make the deal permanent, but Rashford’s suitors are more interested in a loan as things stand.

Aston Villa, where Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan, were also interested in retaining him, but the England international has so far rejected their advances. His preference appears to be a move to Barcelona.

Newcastle United make approach for Rashford

According to Caught Offside though, Newcastle United have now made a move for Rashford. They have had a €52.7m bid turned down by Nottingham Forest for Anthony Elanga, and now are shifting their attentions to Rashford. That said, despite United’s €47m asking price being cheaper than their bid for Elanga, the Magpies prefer a loan move for Rashford.

Rashford holding out for Barcelona move

So far it appears that Rashford is as good as the Catalan media’s word: he is willing to hold out for a move to Barcelona. Their priority for the summer transfer window is Nico Williams, and Rashford was seen as a cut-price alternative. More recently though, it has been claimed that the two deals are not mutually exclusive, and Rashford could be an alternative through the middle as opposed to on the left wing.

It does seem highly unlikely that Barcelona could afford to register Rashford and Williams if they signed the Manchester United man on a permanent basis. A loan with an option to buy is the preferred formula for the Blaugrana, and recently Joan Fontes referenced Rashford, implying negotiations were ‘hot, hot’.

Could Rashford be Barcelona’s new number nine?

Certainly the competition would be there for Rashford. There were times this season where despite Robert Lewandowski’s 42 goals, the question was asked whether Ferran Torres was a better fit for Hansi Flick’s system. Perhaps the more curious part of a move for Rashford would be that after a successful season for Torres, he would essentially be left to battle it out with Rashford for game time.