Barcelona close in on sale of talented 22-year-old

Barcelona talent Pablo Torre is moving closer and closer to the exit door. The talented 22-year-old is now looking to resolve his future after Spain’s exit from the under-21 Euros, and it appears he is likely to stay in La Liga.

Torre struggled for game time this season, despite performing well whenever Hansi Flick gave him an opportunity. That was illustrated by four goals and three assists in just 421 minutes of action this campaign. However both club and player consider it time for him to get regular game time, three seasons after joining from Racing Santander.

Torre will not leave on loan

There had been some suggestion that Torre could leave on loan. However MD say that this will not be the case. Torre’s deal expires in 2026, and if he were to leave on loan, Barcelona would have to extend his contract to protect their investment, and neither player nor club are keen on doing so.

It is also added that Barcelona are keen to make some money on a sale, that RCD Mallorca, who are best-placed, or any other suitors, will not have to pay much for his signature. Bearing in mind Barcelona paid Racing €6m for his signature, they may well make a loss. After an enquiry from Porto in January, Benfica and Sevilla have also shown interest.

RCD Mallorca making progress with Barcelona

As per Marca, Barcelona and RCD Mallorca are making progress on a deal. The trade off for Barcelona with the low fee is that they will retain a sell-on fee, and a buyback option will be included in the deal.

They go on to explain that Mallorca Sporting Director Pablo Ortells is moving to convince Torre that Los Bermellones could be a stepping stone for him in a similar fashion to Kang-In Lee before his move to Paris Saint-Germain. The South Korean star also had a percentage of his own sale included in a deal. Torre is keen to resolve his future soon, and Barcelona would rather the deal is done before the end of the month to include it in this year’s financial accounts.