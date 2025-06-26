Manchester City deny interest in Real Madrid in €90m star

Plenty of eyes will be on the starting XI that Xabi Alonso puts out for Real Madrid in their final group game of the Club World Cup againt RB Salzburg. After seemingly quietening rumours surrounding Rodrygo Goes’ future, his absence from their second game against Pachuca has fuelled speculation that he does not have a natural place in Alonso’s plans.

So far Alonso has used a 4-3-3 formation, and the alternative appears to be a 3-5- setup. With Vinicius Junior set to be on the left or through the middle, the most natural role is on the right side of attack. Yet Los Blancos are set to spend big to bring in Franco Mastantuono, and are in the process of renewing Brahim Diaz’s contract, two more natural fits on the right side.

Rodrygo links to the Premier League

The Brazilian has been consistently linked to Arsenal in recent months, and they seem to be waiting on some confirmation that Rodrygo is up for sale before they make a move. The word from Spain is that Real Madrid are open to a sale for €80-90m, and he would be open to a move to either Arsenal or Manchester City.

Manchester City no longer interested in Rodrygo

City have been one of the sides most closely linked with Rodrygo over the years, and Pep Guardiola has spoken highly of the 24-year-old in the past. Some reports claim they even had a €150m proposal for Rodrygo knocked back by Real Madrid.

Now though, it appears that City’s attentions are elsewhere. DM journalist Jack Gaughan has made it clear that Manchester City are briefing that they are not interested in Rodrygo, as highlighted by a report from Esteemed Kompany. This will be received positively by Arsenal, who as things stand, appear to be the only semi-serious suitor for Rodrygo currently, giving them a stronger negotiating position.