Kylian Mbappe files lawsuit against PSG for attempted extorsion

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe is always quick to espouse his affection for Paris Saint-Germain, his boyhood club. Yet when it comes to those leading the institution, the relationship remains fraught after a controversial exit from Parc des Princes.

Mbappe left PSG last summer on a free at the end of his contract, agreeing a five-year deal with Real Madrid to much fanfare. However this did not go down well at PSG, and in particular with Qatar Sports Investment CEO and PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and Mbappe claims he was not paid for the months of April, May and June of 2024. Mbappe now has a long-running legal dispute with PSG over €55m in unpaid wages.

Mbappe files fresh lawsuit against PSG

Now Mbappe has returned to the courts again. As per Diario AS, who carry the report from AFP, this Tuesday Mbappe’s lawyers filed a lawsuit against an unnamed individual at PSG for attempted extorsion and harassment. The French forward is referring to his isolation from the rest of the team in the summer of 2023, as a method of applying pressure on him to sign a new contract, and be allowed to return to action. Mbappe is fighting the case on the basis that his separation from action is illegal.

Should clubs be allowed to drop players over contract disputes?

It is not an uncommon practice for clubs to drop players who are not open to signing a new deal, or in some cases, accept a transfer elsewhere. On the one hand, clubs are protecting their own interests, and if a player is not going to sign a new contract, they would argue that they may as well focus their resources on other with a longer term future at the club.

On the flipside, players should also have the choice and freedom to take decisions on their future, without fearing action from clubs that may have a negative impact on their career. Just as in any other profession, players should have a degree of free will to decide how to proceed in their professional capacity.