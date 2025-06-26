New Barcelona signing Joan Garcia has given his first interview as a Blaugrana player, discussing his decision to leave Espanyol for their most bitter rivals, and the potential competition with captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Last week Barcelona stumped up the €25m release clause for Garcia, which was met with a cold statement bidding him farewell from Los Pericos. The Blaugrana seemed to make the decision towards the end of the season, moving ahead of the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Crossing a bitter rivalry between Espanyol and Barcelona

Speaking to the club media, in an excerpt of an interview that will be released in full later this week, Garcia explained that it was a confusing transfer for him emotionally.

“Until the season was over, when we were fighting to achieve our objective there (with Espanyol), I didn’t want any distractions; I wanted to focus. It’s clear that these have been intense days and weeks. I’ve talked a lot about it. With myself, with my people, my family. But I was pretty convinced it was the step I had to take, and I’m happy,” he told Barca One.

“But obviously from where I’m coming from, it’s been complicated. I had strange feelings, but I’m convinced about the decision and happy I did it because right now it’s one of the best projects in the world of football. And on top of that, I’m at home. I think it’s a team that’s contending for anything these days because of the structure it’s built. I was eager to join a project, so it’s great. And what better way to do it than at home.”

The Barcelona project

Garcia will have crossed paths with several of Barcelona’s players in the Spain youth ranks, and commented that both the youthful aspect of the side and the project attracted him to the move.

“It’s one of most exciting projects around, and one of the best teams in the world. It’s a young team, and I think that will help me adapt. Plus, I know some of the players, and I’m already thinking about the first day I’m at the Ciutat Esportiva and put on my boots and gloves. And if we start dreaming, let’s hope for many titles and successes.”

Competition with Marc-Andre ter Stegen

One of the major questions is how Hansi Flick will handle the competition between Garcia, La Liga’s best goalkeeper last season, and veteran captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The latter is coming off a serious knee injury too.

“Logically, there is [competition]. But I think there should be competition; it’s healthy. And among goalkeepers, there’s a special connection. The daily demands make us all better. The mess is the coach’s problem now, and I want to contribute what I can, hopefully by playing.”

The word in Catalonia has been that Garcia has joined Barcelona with guarantees that he would be their starting goalkeeper. However ter Stegen seems set to compete defiantly for his spot, and is so far refusing departures. Undoubtedly the Blaugrana are keen to move him on, but as it stands, the pair will battle it out for the number one position.