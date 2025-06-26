Former Barcelona, Manchester City and Cote d’Ivoire star Yaya Toure is making his first inroads into management. The once imposing midfielder has turned his focus to motivation and masterplans, and his first role in the hotseat look as if it could be in the Belgian Pro League.

Toure, 42, has spoken out in the past about the lack of black managers in the game, and taken it upon himself to plough a furrow on his own. After retiring from football five years in China with Haunghai, Toure set about earning his coaching badges.

Coaching roles so far for Yaya Toure

Just over a year later, Toure took on his first coaching role as assistant manager at Olimpik Donetsk in Ukraine. There he spent just three months, before moving to Akhmat Grozny in Chenchnya until the end of 2021, before returning to England. He would have a year alongside Antonio Conte and then Ryan Mason at Tottenham Hotspur, before another short stint as an assistant at Standard Liege with Carl Hoefkens.

His longest role to date has been with the Saudi Arabia national team. There he has been for just over 18 months, assisting Roberto Mancini and Herve Renard. It appears he is ready to make the step into spotlight on his own this summer though.

Return to Belgium on the cards

As per Sacha Tavolieri, via Sport, Toure has accepted an offer to become the new manager of Daring Brussels. Finishing third in the Belgian second division last season, the side that has just changed its name from RWD Molenbeek, lost out to Lokeren in their promotion play-off. He will take charge of them next season.

Daring are part of the group of clubs owned by American billionaire John Textor, who also has shares in Botafogo and Olympique Lyon, and until recently, Crystal Palace. The name change has faced protests from fans – the name Racing White Daring Molenbeek came from a merger of other clubs, including the original Daring Brussels.