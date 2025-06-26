Barcelona sweating as Marc-Andre ter Stegen exit routes dry up

Barcelona would be delighted to move on captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer, but what already looked like a difficult exit, continues to appear more improbable. Not only would the Blaugrana like to save on his large salary, which would help register new signings, but it would save them an uncomfortable coexistence between the Germany international and Joan Garcia.

Given his large salary, it seems unlikely that Barcelona will be able to bring in a transfer fee for ter Stegen, and the Blaugrana are willing to reach a contract termination agreement in order to move him on. That would require convincing ter Stegen to leave though, with the 33-year-old keen to stay and fight for his place.

Premier League interest in ter Stegen

In order to do so, the ideal for Barcelona would be to have a tempting destination for ter Stegen. Chelsea have been linked to ter Stegen after a failed move for Mike Maignan, as cited by Sport. They have reportedly requested information on ter Stegen’s situation, as highlighted by Chelsea News. Equally, Manchester City could revive interest in ter Stegen, but current number one Ederson has declared to Fabrizio Romano that he has no intention of leaving.

Manchester United were also mentioned as a potential destination, as they seek to replace Andre Onana, but they have been linked to younger goalkeepers.

Options elsewhere

Despite strong links to Galatasaray, that idea has been shot down by ter Stegen’s representatives. AS Monaco hold good relations with Barcelona, and are negotiating a deal for Ansu Fati currently. They have sounded out the idea of Onana, and ter Stegen could be an alternative.

Bayer Leverkusen are also mentioned by the Catalan daily, but die Werkself have now signed Mark Flekken to replace veteran Lukas Hradecky. Had a deal for Maignan been agreed with Chelsea, AC Milan might have considered ter Stegen as an option, but the Frenchman now looks as if he will remain at San Siro. Saudi Arabia seems an unlikely destination for ter Stegen, if one of the few that could match his Barcelona salary.