Barcelona open to exit of €60-70m defender if stance changes

‘Barcelona need sales’ – that is the line from much of the Catalan press, and indeed from La Liga President Javier Tebas if they want to register new signing Joan Garcia and top target Nico Williams. However where those sales come from is less clear.

The likes of Ansu Fati, Pau Victor, and Pablo Torre seem to be on their way out, but in terms of departure that could shift the needle for the Blaugrana, there has been little news. The names of Fermin Lopez, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo continue to be brought up, but all three have made it public that they are keen to stay at the club. Barcelona Director of Football Deco has backed the Uruguayan to return to the top level, but when asked about Christensen, explained that the club had ‘one too many central defenders’.

The Ronald Araujo party line

Araujo publicly declared at the beginning of the month that he was assured to be at the club this season, and Deco’s words appear to put the matter to bed. However Diario AS say the issue is more grey than those statements would suggest. Araujo signed a deal until 2031 in January, but in the first half of July, his release clause will drop to somewhere between €60m and €70m.

Less than 24 hours after it emerged that Juventus could renew their interest in Araujo, it is explained that Araujo remains committed to Barcelona, but were he to change his mind, then the club would be open to an exit. Araujo remains at least third-choice in central defence for Hansi Flick, and AS claim that Flick and Deco’s words could well form part of the plan.

Araujo’s confidence will remain in tact, and Barcelona may hope that it serves to maintain more value in the transfer market. Should the 26-year-old decide that he would rather move to a club where he is guaranteed a starting role, Barcelona would seek a sale – which would likely enable them to register Williams.

AS Monaco will pay half of Ansu Fati's salary, which is what Barcelona pushed for. @monfortcarlos — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 26, 2025

Araujo may feel time is on his side

The imposing central defender may feel that time is on his side. His primary competition for a starting spot is Inigo Martinez, who is already 33, and coming off his heaviest workload in several years. In addition, were Marc-Andre ter Stegen to leavee the club this summer, then Araujo has a chance to become the club captain too.