Atletico Madrid do seem intent on signing a left-back this summer, and a fresh target has emerged at the top of their shortlist. Los Colchoneros had been strongly linked with Liverpool man Andy Robertson, but it appears he is no longer priority.

Los Colchoneros were initially interested in Alvaro Carreras before Real Madrid made a move for him, and held conversations with AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez too. That was as far as it went, and he is expected to move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia now. The two names that were most strongly linked to Atletico Madrid were Liverpool’s Andy Robertson and Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne. Liverpool were supposedly open to Robertson leaving for between €5-10m.

Matteo Ruggeri emerges as fresh target

As reported by Marca though, Atletico Madrid’s fresh priority is Atalanta left-back Matteo Ruggeri. He has performed well for Italy’s under-21 side at the Euros this summer, and is now ahead of Robertson and Digne in their thinking. The 22-year-old has a contract until 2028, but one of the key factors in his favour is age, as Atletico look to get younger.

Negociación muy avanzada para Matteo Ruggeri al Atlético de Madrid. Es el elegido, tal y como ha adelantado @marca. Diálogos entre las partes mantenidos en gran secreto. Traspaso. Últimos flecos entre los clubes. pic.twitter.com/ugKQtACCpw — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 26, 2025

Matteo Moretto goes a step further and says that only details are separating Atalanta and Atletico from an agreement. Negotiations had been carried out in secret, and the talks are advanced.

Carlos Augusto enquiry

Meanwhile another Serie A left-back is also in their thinking, say Diario AS. Atletico have enquired about 26-year-old Carlos Augusto, who currently plays for Inter. Augusto is under contract until 2028, and what they found out was that Inter are not willing to part with him for less than €25m, a figure that make a move to the Metropolitano tricky.

This season Diego Simeone was relying on Javi Galan and Reinildo Mandava at left-back, with neither particularly impressing. Bringing in a left-back seems to be a priority alongside a central midfielder and a playmaker.