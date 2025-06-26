Arsenal make shock move for Spain under-21 centre-back

Valencia central defender Cristhian Mosquera has been pursued by a number of top European clubs over the past 12 months. Arsenal have emerged as leading suitors for his signature, in a surprise move, no odubt heavily informed by Sporting Director Andrea Berta.

The 20-year-old defender has been on the radar of the likes of AC Milan and Inter over the past year, while RB Leipzig have taken a strong interest in Mosquera. Real Madrid have also looked at him as a target for next summer. They have been in talks with Mosquera for several weeks, but Valencia’s €30m demands for Mosquera are considered too much for Leipzig, as per Philipp Hinze of Sky DE. The Bundesliga side do have an agreement on personal terms with Mosquera.

💸 Nach Sky Infos verlangte Valencia zuletzt ein Ablösepaket im Bereich der €30m inkl. Bonuszahlungen. Zu viel aus Sicht von RB, da Mosquera ins letzte Vertragsjahr geht. Unter diesen Konditionen wird man sich nicht einigen. Trotz Agreement mit Mosquera selbst. @SkySportDE https://t.co/1Zv3ItX5nA — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) June 26, 2025

Arsenal enter the fray

As first reported by Hand of Arsenal, Mosquera is now the Gunners’ leading defensive target, and they have opened talks for him. Berta has alternative options on their shortlist, but they do appear intent on a move, with The Athletic also confirming talks for Mosquera. They see him as a rotational option to replace Gabriel Magalhaes. He has an €80m release clause, but just a year left on his deal, and seems unlikely to sign a new one.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE : Arsenal are targeting Cristhian Mosquera as their ideal defensive choice this summer. Contacts have already been established as Arsenal look to beat off rivals. Andrea Berta has back up options lined up. pic.twitter.com/J4FaYoD2k6 — HandöfArsenal (@HandofArsenal) June 26, 2025

Atletico Madrid attempt to sign Mosquera

Atletico Madrid were said to be close to signing Mosquera last summer, while Berta was their sporting director. The club eventually decided to move for Robin Le Normand instead, considering Mosquera’s price too high, but it is safe to say that Berta is likely a long-term admirer of the Spain under-21 central defender.

What to expect of Cristhian Mosquera?

Mosquera has stood out for his strength and pace in defence, making him difficult to get past in La Liga. He also has a tenacious aspect to his game and enjoys a battle with a centre-forward, and on the ball is neat and tidy without standing out. This season he has been a little more inconsistent than last, making some mental errors, but it is fair to put them down to growing pains, and he remains one of the most promising prospects in Spanish football.